Interactive family show ‘Born to be Wild’ at An Táin in Dundalk

Make memories with your little ones at 'Born to be Wild', an original, interactive family
show on Sunday 20th November at 2pm at An Táin Arts Centre.
Audience participation, games, riddles, sing-along songs and amazing characters are packed
into this new and exciting show brought to you by DreamWorld Promotions.
Suitable for ages one to eight years old.
Tickets are €10, plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket per person and can be purchased from An Táin
Arts Centre’s Box Office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at
www.antain.ie
Dearbhla Allen, St Peters, pictured alongside her podium compatriots from Ace AC, after she coasted to glory in the U16 Race at the Leinster Cross Country Championships
The North East Runners AC Ladies squad which came home from the Leinster Cross Country Championships with a team bronze
Runar Hauge of Dundalk, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal, during the SSE Airtricity League match between Dundalk and Bohemians at Casey's Field. (Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile)
