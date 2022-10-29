Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Joe Mullen secures opening 13-hole Senior's title

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

It was a beautiful sunny autumnal day when Mannan Castle seniors held their first 13-hole competition following a recent AGM decision. Play was delayed due to frost and the first players teed off at 10am.

Joe Mullen made a steady start, bogeying the first two holes before a par on the par 3 third. This was followed by a double bogey on the fourth before a putt in excess of 25 feet on the fifth earned him three points.

When your luck is in you are almost assured of winning and a mishit tee shot on the par 3 eight finished six inches from the hole. A tap in birdie was worth four points.

A three-point bogey on the ninth, a four-point par on the eleventh and a three-point par on the thirteenth resulted in an excellent score of 33 points.

Joe wasn't the only one in great form and he was pushed very hard by Noel Marray. Noel had a remarkable 25 points for the first nine holes which included four points on each of the 1st, 3rd and fourth holes. Unfortunately, a lost ball on the eleventh proved fatal to his chances of victory.

Mens Senior Results Tuesday 18th October 2022 (13 holes): 1st Joe Mullen (23) 33pts, 2nd Noel Marray (31) 31pts.

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Thursday Open 6th October: 1st Aidan Molloy (PH23) 34pts. Thursday Open 13th October 1st John Minnock (PH 18) 35pts.

Weekend Stableford 8th October: Div 1 John Hand (PH 12) 40pts, Div 2 John Minnock (PH 18) 41pts, Div 3 Kenneth Devlin (PH 22) 43pts.

Weekend Stableford 15th October: Div 1 Eugene Molloy (PH 10) 42pts c/b, Div 2 Barry Conroy (PH 15) 40pts, Div 3 Christopher Kearney (PH 21) 41pts.