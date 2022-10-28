Blackrock wins County Award at Tidy Towns 2022
Blackrock Tidy Towns was the winner of the SuperValu TidyTowns County Award for Louth, announced today at the SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony at the RDS in Dublin.
Dundalk Tidy Towns was highly commended at the awards, with Drogheda Tidy Towns also being commended.
There was gold medals for Blackrock, Dundalk and Drogheda at this year's awards, with silver going to Ardee Tidy Towns and bronze medals for Knockbridge, Tallanstown, Carlingford and Dromiskin. An Endeavour award was also received by Tallanstown for the biggest improvement in Louth from the previous year.
Trim, Co Meath was announced as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2022. Over 750 TidyTowns volunteers were present at the SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony at the RDS in Dublin – with thousands more watching online. It was the first full-scale Awards Ceremony since the onset of the Pandemic. This year’s competition received the third highest number of entries in its almost 65-year history.
