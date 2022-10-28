Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27
RUGBY LEAGUE
NEW ZEALAND V IRELAND
BBC 3, 7.30PM
RUGBY
SCARLETS V LEINSTER
TG4, PREMIER SPORT, 7.35PM
SOCCER
BIRMINGHAM CITY V QPR
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29
SOCCER
LEICESTER CITY V MAN CITY
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM
GOLF
PORTUGAL MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 1.30PM
RUGBY
MUNSTER V ULSTER
RTE2, 5.15PM
SOCCER
FULHAM V EVERTON
SKY SPRTS, 5.30PM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V LEEDS UTD
SKY SPORTS, 7.45PM
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30
GOLF
PORTUGAL MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
SOCCER
LIVINGSTON V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
HURLING
KILMALLOCK V NA PIARSAIGH
TG4, 4PM
SOCCER
MAN UTD V WEST HAM
SKY SPORTS, 4.15PM
FORMULA 1
MEXICO GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
