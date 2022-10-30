Record numbers attend Dundalk Chamber Business Awards

Above: The LifeTime Award for contribution to Louth, was awarded to Paddy Matthews of Matthews Coaches. He is pictured here with his wife Mary; along with James Abel, from sponsor PayPal; Una McGoey, President Dundalk Chamber; and Jemmy Keenan

A record crowd attended the Louth Business Awards organized by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce in the Carrickdale Hotel on Saturday the 22nd October.

The annual event is now a highlight in the social calendar in Dundalk with over 630 guests in attendance.

A sell-out crowd compromising of business leaders, local politicians MEPs and dignitaries suggested this really was the place to be. Dundalk Chamber of Commerce says that tickets are always at a premium for this occasion and this was the largest number of bookings ever for this fantastic networking event.

Local Soprano Sarah McCourt entertained guests during the reception. Mizu Health & Beauty sponsored Best Dressed Lady while Tony McDonnell Menswear sponsored the Best Dressed Gent. It really was a glamorous occasion with beautiful dresses and accessories. The staff of the Carrickdale Hotel pulled out all the stops to make it a night to be remembered.

Local company Wow Wow weddings supplied a photo booth on the night and patrons had a fantastic time getting fun photos with plenty of props.

MC for the night was Michael Duffy who provided the rapport with the audience and the finalists. The band on the night was “Sugartown Rd.” and they got all the audience up from the very first number and made sure the crowd were entertained until the early hours with a brilliant selection of songs. The dance floor was packed to capacity the whole night and local businesses donated fantastic spot prizes also which really added to the occasion.

The winners in the various categories for the Louth Business Awards 2022 were as follows:

Best Shop Front Both Interior & Exterior sponsored by Net1.ie was won by The Makers.

Best Customer Service Independent Retailer sponsored by The Argus was won by Brendan Marmion Decorating Centre.

Best Customer Service Multiple Retailer sponsored by The Carrickdale Hotel was won by Allcare Pharmacy.

Best Café sponsored by AV Direct was won by Custom Coffee.

Best Dining Experience sponsored by Dundalk Stadium was won by The Town House.

Best Bar/ Pub sponsored by Diageo was won by Mo Chara.

Best Hair & Beauty sponsored by L’Oréal was won by Glitter Girls Beauty.

Tourism Award Attraction & Activities sponsored by Shop Local Dundalk was won by An Tan Arts Centre.

Franchise of the year sponsored by Value Centre Cash & Carry was won by Crowne Plaza Dundalk.

Community Group Award sponsored by Dundalk Credit Union was won by Holy Family Creche/ Claddagh’s Treasures Preschool.

Start-up Business of the year sponsored by AIB Bank was won by Perspectives Ireland Consulting Psychologists Ltd.

Best Emerging Business sponsored by Local Enterprise Office Louth was won Soothing Solutions Ltd.

Best Training Initiative sponsored by Dundalk Chamber Skillnet was won by Comfort Keepers Homecare Ireland.

Best Family Business sponsored by Prometric was won by Elite Form Manufacturing Ltd.

Professional Services Award sponsored by Permanent TSB was won by Dundalk Civil & Structural Engineering Ltd.

Employee of the year sponsored by Recruit Island was won by Michelle Lynch of Mulholland Law.

Best Exporter of the year sponsored by Enterprise Ireland was won by Farrell Furniture.

Best Place to work sponsored by Recruitment Plus was won by ZOMA.

Entrepreneur of the year sponsored by the Regional Development Centre at DKIT was won by Daniel McLoughlin of Rocksalt Café.

Environmentally Friend Business sponsored by Oriel Hub was won by Gardiner Family Apothecary.

Innovation in Business sponsored by Bank of Ireland was won by XOCEAN ltd.

Business of the Year sponsored by Vhi Healthcare was won by Bellurgan Precision Engineering Ltd.

Best Dressed Lady sponsored by Mizu Health and Beauty was won by Amy Duffy.

Best Dressed Gent sponsored by Tony McDonnell Menswear was won by Tom Gardiner.

The LifeTime Award for contribution to Louth, was awarded to Paddy Matthews of Matthews Coaches.

The Company was the first in the country to provide motorway connectivity for the people of Dundalk and East Meath to Dublin City in 2004. Paddy was also the originator of the Dundalk Chamber Shop Local Voucher scheme which has contributed over €5 Million to date to local shops and businesses.

Una McGoey, President Dundalk Chamber, said she “was delighted with the attendance, there are not many occasions where you can get so many members of the business community under the one roof and these awards provide that. All these companies here tonight are winners in their own field and this is a great opportunity to recognize them.”