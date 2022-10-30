Record numbers attend Dundalk Chamber Business Awards

Above: The LifeTime Award for contribution to Louth, was awarded to Paddy Matthews of Matthews Coaches. He is pictured here with his wife Mary; along with James Abel, from sponsor PayPal; Una McGoey, President Dundalk Chamber; and Jemmy Keenan
A record crowd attended the Louth Business Awards organized by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce in the Carrickdale Hotel on Saturday the 22nd October.
The annual event is now a highlight in the social calendar in Dundalk with over 630 guests in attendance.
A sell-out crowd compromising of business leaders, local politicians MEPs and dignitaries suggested this really was the place to be. Dundalk Chamber of Commerce says that tickets are always at a premium for this occasion and this was the largest number of bookings ever for this fantastic networking event.
Local Soprano Sarah McCourt entertained guests during the reception. Mizu Health & Beauty sponsored Best Dressed Lady while Tony McDonnell Menswear sponsored the Best Dressed Gent. It really was a glamorous occasion with beautiful dresses and accessories. The staff of the Carrickdale Hotel pulled out all the stops to make it a night to be remembered.
Local company Wow Wow weddings supplied a photo booth on the night and patrons had a fantastic time getting fun photos with plenty of props.
MC for the night was Michael Duffy who provided the rapport with the audience and the finalists. The band on the night was “Sugartown Rd.” and they got all the audience up from the very first number and made sure the crowd were entertained until the early hours with a brilliant selection of songs. The dance floor was packed to capacity the whole night and local businesses donated fantastic spot prizes also which really added to the occasion.
The winners in the various categories for the Louth Business Awards 2022 were as follows:
The LifeTime Award for contribution to Louth, was awarded to Paddy Matthews of Matthews Coaches.
The Company was the first in the country to provide motorway connectivity for the people of Dundalk and East Meath to Dublin City in 2004. Paddy was also the originator of the Dundalk Chamber Shop Local Voucher scheme which has contributed over €5 Million to date to local shops and businesses.
Una McGoey, President Dundalk Chamber, said she “was delighted with the attendance, there are not many occasions where you can get so many members of the business community under the one roof and these awards provide that. All these companies here tonight are winners in their own field and this is a great opportunity to recognize them.”
