Ardee Golf Notes: Patrick Leonard finishes at the top of high class field

Ardee Golf Club
Saturday 22nd October 18-hole Stableford: HAMPER
Sponsored by Ardee Golf Club
1st Shay Leonard 41 pts
2nd Gary Brodigan 40pts
3rd Mark Kennedy 39pts
Gross Tom Cooney 32pts
Sunday 23rd October 18 hole HAMPER
Sponsored by Ardee Golf Club
1st Patrick Hughes 39pts
2nd Liam Mahoney 39pts
3rd Robert Flynn 39pts
Gross Paul Wisniewski 33pts
Congratulations to all the winners from Ardee Golf Club
Greenkeeper Vacancy
Ardee Golf Club has a vacancy for a full-time Greenkeeper. The course is situated on the edge of Ardee town in County Louth and has a large membership, which is particularly active.
The role is full time after six months of a probationary period. The salary is negotiable depending on experience. Please please email your cv to office@ardeegolfclub.com.
The breakdown is seven for Kerry, five for Connacht champions and beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway, two for Ulster champions Derry and one for Delaney Cup champions Dublin. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.