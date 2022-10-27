Louth Covid vaccination clinics opening hours

There will be a walk-in Covid vaccination clinic in the Primary Care Centre, Barrack St, Dundalk for those aged 12 years plus on Sunday November 6th between 10am and 4pm.
The vaccination clinic in St Brigid’s Ardee will also be open for those aged five to 11 years on Tuesday, November 1st from 8am to 12 noon and for those aged 12 plus from 8am to 3pm.
The clinic in Ardee will also be opened on Wednesday, November 2nd and Thursday, November 3rd for those aged 12 plus from 8am to 3pm.
