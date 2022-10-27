Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 27 October 2022

The death has occurred of Winifred (Winnie) Mullen (née Woods) of Church Road, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

On Wednesday 26 October 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family at Beaumont Hospital Dublin. Winnie beloved wife of Brendan and devoted mum to Carol, Alan, Elaine and Conor. Predeceased by her dad Owen Joe. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, mother Kathleen (née Craven), sister Anne Fee, brothers Eugene, Paul, Patrick, John and Jim, daughters in-law Mairead and Kate, son in-law Hamilton, her adored grandchildren Logan, Dylan, Bree, Maeve, Aidan, Conan, Finn, Florence, Niamh and Nathan, uncles, aunts, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Church Road from Friday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 12.40pm proceeding on foot to St. Brigid's Church Kilcurry arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mark Riordan formerly of Villas Two, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

On 17 October 2022, unexpectedly in Dublin. Mark beloved son of Ann and Finbarr (Benji) and dear dad of Jake and Sophia. Predeceased by his grandparents Frank Lennon and Kevin and Agnes Riordan. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, children, brother Shane, sisters Lisa, Claire, Laura and Rachel, grandmother Winnie, his adored nephews and nieces, brothers and sister in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his mum's residence Castleview, Tallanstown, from Thursday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Louth Village Cemetery. House private on Friday morning by family request.

May he rest in peace









