Cllrs approve €5 million overdraft facility for Louth County Council
Councillors at the Louth County Council October meeting approved the continuation of the local authority's €5 million overdraft facility for the year 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023.
Approval for the overdraft facility was sought by Louth County Council's Head of Finance, Bernie Woods. Ms Woods told the meeting that they wanted to have it in place, to help with cashflow, adding that they “thankfully haven't had to use the facility in the past”.
