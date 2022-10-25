Opening times for Covid vaccination clinic in Ardee.

From tomorrow, Wednesday October 12th until Friday, October 28th the walk-in vaccination clinic at St Brigid’s Ardee will be open for those aged from 12 to 29 years old and 30-years-old plus.
The times the clinic is open on those days is 8am to10am and 10.30m to 3pm.
The vaccination clinic in Ardee will also be open on Saturday, October 29th for those aged five to 11 and 30 plus from 8am to 10am and from 10.30am to 3pm.
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in Ireland and around the world and is estimated to have more than two billion active users globally.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.