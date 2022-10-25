Search

25 Oct 2022

New bus shelter vandalised in village in Louth

Sinn Féin Councillor Pearse McGeough has described the vandalism on a recently erected bus shelter in Kilsaran as "an absolute disgrace".

Cllr McGeough said: “I am livid. The new bus shelter was put up a few weeks ago to provide shelter from the elements for older people and those using public transport.

"This shelter was a long time coming and it was hard fought for.

"It was only up a few weeks and local vandals who hate to see anything nice in the area couldn’t just leave it alone, they had to destroy it.

“Make no mistake, this was an attack on local people and on a valuable community asset.

"I contacted Louth County Council and they are going to replace the broken glass and repair the exposed wiring and that will come out of the local budget that is paid for by taxpayers like you and me.

“This has made my life more difficult now as I am attempting to get new bus shelters for Castlebellingham and Dunleer from next year’s budget.

"What do I say to them when they have put one bus shelter in the area and it is vandalised after a few weeks? What incentive is there to put another few bus shelters around the place?

“It is an absolute disgrace and it has been done by local louts to their own community.”

