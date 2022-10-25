Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 25 October 2022

The death has occurred of Peter Connolly of Carrickarnon, Ravensdale, Louth / Newry, Down

Loving Husband of Evelyn and Father of Michael, Peter, Eugene, Kevin, Aidan and the late Carmel R.I.P.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11.00am Wednesday 26 October in St Mary's Church, Ravensdale. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Ravensdale. House strictly private due to Covid.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Áine Forde (née Dawe) of Woodview Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday 24 October 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her daughter Caoimhe-Brigid (in-infancy), parents Laurence and Bridie, her uncle Mal King. Áine, dear mum of Keith, Lauren and Gavin, She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter and their dad Tom, son in-law Barry Gray, daughter in-law Victoria, grandchildren Caoimhe, Fíadh, Rían and Hazel, mother in-law Marie Forde, her life long friend Anne Watters, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home Barrack Street from Wednesday evening 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am driving via her late residence Woodview Terrace to St. Brigid's Church Kilcurry arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private by family request.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Margaret Joyce Lumbus of Rath Abbey, Irish Grange, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her beloved partner Michael and sister Betty. Very deeply regretted by her sisters Dorothy, Rita and Ivy and all her nephews nieces relatives and close circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Christy (Christopher) Malone of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, Louth

On October 24 2022, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his five brothers and two sisters. He will be deeply missed by his devoted and much loved wife Sheila, his daughter Jacqueline, his sons Michéal and David, his grandchildren Jane, James, Katie, Patrick, Evan, Luke, Charlie and Saoirse, his great-grandchildren Emilia, Ted and Josh, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Elisabeth and Fionnula, sister Rosaleen, brother-in-law Jim and sister-in-law Pat, his nephews, nieces extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home 65 Sliabh Breagh, Ardee on Tuesday 25 October from 5pm to 8pm and Wednesday 26 from 2pm to 8pm. House private on Thursday morning please. Removal from his home on Thursday morning at 9:30am walking via Stoneylane to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for 10am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Old St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Association of Ireland.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sr. Bernadette Smyth SSL late of St. Louis Convent, Carrickmacross and Curam Care Nursing Home, Dundalk, Co Louth



Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Monday 24 October 2022. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Eileen, nephew Gerard and niece Siobhán. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers Tom, Kevin and Dominic, sisters-in-law Patricia, Anne and Rosemarie, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, her St. Louis Community, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Deery’s Funeral Home, Carrickmacross on Wednesday afternoon 26 October from 2pm until 6pm with Evening Prayer at 5.30pm. Removal from Iona House on Thursday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Carrickmacross, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Carrickmacross.

May she rest in peace















