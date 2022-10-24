Fears Dundalk's Carlinn Hall residents will not qualify for energy support scheme

Search

24 Oct 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

24 Oct 2022 1:30 PM

Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has said that residents of Carlinn Hall in Dundalk will need a "bespoke solution to get people through a bad winter", after Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport, Eamon Ryan, told the Dáil that he does not think they would qualify for the temporary business energy support scheme.

The issue of the communal heating system in Dundalk’s Carlinn Hall was raised in the Dáil with Minister Ryan and An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, by Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú. Deputy Ó Murchú asked Minister Ryan about a "bespoke solution", and that "long term, we need solutions, whether they will involve geothermal or woodchip instead of gas."

Deputy Ó Murchú continued, "in the short term, however, we need to help these residents, whether through a business support scheme given to the likes of (energy provider) Frontline and then passed on to the residents, or some sort of cap or credit. We need a bespoke solution to get people through a bad winter."

In response, Minister Ryan said he had spoken to the Louth TD a number of times about Carlinn Hall. Minister Ryan said: ‘He is correct; there is a small number of significant difficulties the residents have experienced having made what was, in my mind, a very good investment in a communal heating system but having been caught out because of the high price of gas. 

"I do not believe that this would qualify for the temporary business energy support scheme, TBESS, although we will have to see when the specific provisions of that scheme are put in place, nor do I believe there could be a cap specifically for such circumstances. There are alternative solutions they can switch to, whether wood pellet or other systems, for managing it."

Minister Ryan said there had been a significant reduction in the international price of gas and while it was not certain how long it would last, it ‘may give some relief from what were exceptionally high prices that those householders, in particular, faced. I know it is not sufficient, but it may be of some relief to them in the interim’.

Deputy Ó Murchú also raised the issue with An Taoiseach, who said the situation would be kept under review. An Taoiseach said: "Regarding the TBESS (Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme) and how it applies in the case of Dundalk, I ask the Deputy to send in the details in this regard. 

"I do not know whether he has spoken to the Minister, Deputy Eamon Ryan, about this issue, but he is looking at similar interventions in respect of other anomalies that have arisen. I think he will be anxious to help in any genuine situation like that."

Speaking after his contributions, Deputy Ó Murchú said it was clear a bespoke solution was needed for Carlinn Hall for this winter and he spoke to Minister Ryan again after the interaction in Leinster House.

