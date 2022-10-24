Search

24 Oct 2022

Louth councillor welcomes safety recommendations for Dundalk-Carrick road

Cavan to Dundalk strategic route improvement scheme

Louth councillor welcomes safety recommendations for Dundalk-Carrick road

Cllr John Sheridan at the Castlering junction on the R178 Dundalk-Carrickmacross road

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

24 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

Louth Cllr John Sheridan has welcomed safety recommendations for the R178 Dundalk-Carrickmacross road, that could see safety improvements on the busy regional road.

In recent months the “Cavan to Dundalk strategic route improvement scheme” has been reviewing the safety of the R178 road including areas of risk of collision. The report on “Risk based safety improvement measures” has identified four junctions in Louth as priorities for upgrading.

Commenting on the recommendations, Cllr Sheridan told the Dundalk Democrat: “Everyone who knows the Dundalk to Carrickmacross road will know its endless series of bends. Consultants have completed a review of the whole route from Dundalk to Cavan and identified four junctions in Louth that should be prioritised for upgrade."

“The four junctions in Louth are Essexford, Ballykelly, Castlering Bridge and Mullaboy, locally known as the Stone Trough junction. I understand from the Council that the road between Castlering Bridge and the Stone Trough junction are to be considered for a feasility study."

Cllr Sheridan added, "While it may be a long time yet before we see work on the junctions I welcome them being identified. I hope long term that all four junctions can be upgraded and will campaign for that. It will help with safety for local travellers. I also hope that the improvements can include active travel measures like footpaths and cycle tracks."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media