Sean O'Mahonys clinch Junior 2B Semi-final spot following hard fought victory

Junior 2B Championship Quarter Final

Sean O'Mahonys 1-13 Glen Emmets 2-3

The Sean O'Mahony's Junior team had well earned win over Glen Emmets in the Junior 2B Championship Quarter Finals on Thursday evening on the Point Road, on a scoreline of 1-13 to 2-3.

The home side dominated the opening half with Conor McGailey converting two early frees and Scott Hearty raising a white flag before the Emmets got on the scoreboard with a point.

Then Mark Traynor kicked two great points in succession, before Brian McGuirk finished a great move by blasting it over the blackspot, before Aaron Mackin then landed his first of the night with his left peg.

The Tullyallen side converted a free just before the interval to leave it 0-7 to 0-2 on the changeover. On the restart Aaron Mackin landed another great score before the visitors fired in a well taken goal.

A Conor McGailey free and Aaron Mackin's third point put five between the sides again, while another goal and a point from Emmets left just the minimum between the sides. It was now all to play for.

But Aaron Mackin fisted over his fourth of the evening, followed by a brace from Conor McGailey, one from a free and the other from long range with his citog.

The coup de grace was the fantastic final score of the game as Ciaran Redmond latched onto the ball to intercept ahead of his marker, hared up the left wing before a series of deft but intricate one two's between Aaron Mackin, Mark Agnew and Scott Hearty was finished clinically into the top right hand corner of the net by Scott.

This seven point win means a home semi-final next Thursday evening at 7.30pm when St Fechins travel to the Point Road.

Sean O'Mahonys: Liam Clarke, Dean Carroll, Ronan Byrne, David Tippins; Oisin Breen, Robbie Clarke, Ciaran Redmond; Liam Dullaghan, Tiernan Cassidy; Scott Hearty (1-1), Mark Duffy, Brian McGuirk (0-1); Conor McGailey (0-5, 0-4 Frees), Mark Traynor (0-2), Aaron Mackin (0-4). Subs: Mark Agnew, Conor Murphy, Dillon O'Neill, Gerard McCormac