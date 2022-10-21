Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 21 October 2022
The death has occurred of Anne (Nan) Keane (née Lambe) of Little Ash, Knockbridge, Louth
Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda in her 96th year on 20 October 2022. Nan, wife of the late Pat, beloved mother of Padraig, Kevin, David (Perth), Maria and the late Paul and Seán and loving nana of Louise, John, Michael, Declan, Ronan, Barry, Patrick, Aisling, Iarlaith, Hannah, Darren (and the late Cara) Andrea, Killian, Michelle, Leah, Seana, Seán, Padraig, David, Emma, Mark, Niall, sister of Seamus and the late John, Kevin and Kathleen.
Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, daughters in law Frances, Mary, Susan and Alice and late Carmel, son in law Padraig, sister in law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Reposing at her home from 2pm to 8pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.10am to St Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Mass at 11.30am. Burial in adjoining cemetery.
May she rest in peace
The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Lappin of Aclint, Reaghstown, Ardee, Louth.
Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Thursday 20 October 2022. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Bridget and sister Bridie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at his residence on Friday afternoon from 3pm to 10pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon to Saint Malachy's Church, Reaghstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday.
May he rest in peace
The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Snr. Sharkey of Knockabbey, Louth Village, Louth
On 20 October 2022, peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Claire, sisters Mary, Claire and Anna, daughter-in-law Bernie. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Mary, sons Paddy, Nicky, Robert and Paul, daughters Fiona and Anne-Marie, brother Owen, sisters Kathleen and Rose, daughters-in-law Majella, Martina and Emma, sons-in-law Pa and John, 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Paddy will repose at his home on Friday from 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15 am to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning for removal. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
May he rest in peace
