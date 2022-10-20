Search

20 Oct 2022

The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League

The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League

20 Oct 2022 4:00 PM

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS   

U16 Muirhevnamor Eamon Mulvenna Cup Final: Bay Utd 0 Shamrocks 1

U17 League: Shamrocks 2 Glenmuir Utd 0; Bellurgan Utd 2 Carrick Rovers 3

U16 Premier: Woodview Celtic 1 Glenmuir Utd 4; Dromin Juveniles 1 Rock Celtic 1; Bellurgan Utd 0 Shamrocks 1; Bay Utd 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 0

U16 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic 1 Ardee Utd 0; Rockville 2 Redeemer Celtic 1; Ardee Celtic 2 St Dominic's 0

U15 Premier: Shamrocks 0 Bellurgan Utd 3; Rock Celtic 2 Dromin Juveniles 3

U15 Division 1: Rockville 1 Woodview Celtic 1; Quay Olympic 1 Bay Utd 5

U14 Premier: Ardee Utd 6 Woodview Celtic 0; Ardee Celtic 5 Dromin Juveniles 3; Bellurgan Utd 0 Quay Celtic 1

U14 Division 1: Glenmuir Utd 6 Bellurgan Celtic 0; Rockville 2 Shamrocks 8; Quay Olympic 5 Muirhevnamor 0

U13 Premier: Walshestown 1 Rock Celtic 5; Redeemer Celtic 2 Shamrocks 1

U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 5 Glenmuir Utd 2; Woodview Celtic 3 Woodview Celtic Blue 1; Quay Celtic 1 Redeemer Celtic 4; Shamrocks Celtic 4 Ardee Celtic 1

U12 Division 1: Bay Utd 5 Bellurgan Celtic 2; Rock Celtic 3 Walshestown 1; Ardee Utd 2 Woodview Celtic White 0; Muirhevnamor 0 Ardee Utd 2

U12 Division 2: Rockville 1 Bellurgan Athletic 6; Glenmuir Celtic 1 Blayney Academy White 3; Dromin Utd White 2 Shamrocks Utd 4; Bay Celtic 2 Ardee Rovers 6

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES     

Saturday October 22

SFAI U12 Cup: Rock Celtic FC White v Navan Town Cosmos, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Howth Celtic v Bellurgan United, Celtic Park 12.30PM; Kells Celtic Youths - A v Glenmuir United FC A, The Grange Kells 11.30AM; Trim Celtic AFC v Quay Celtic FC, Tully Park 11.30AM

SFAI U13 Cup: Trim Celtic AFC v Woodview Celtic, Tully Park 1.00PM

SFAI U14 Cup: Walshestown FC v Termonfeckin Celtic, Walshestown 11.30AM; Donacarney Celtic FC v Rock Celtic FC, Castlemartin 12.30PM

U15 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Termonfeckin 1.00PM

U15 Division 1: Glenmuir Utd v Woodview Celtic, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM

Sunday October 23

SFAI U12 Cup: Balbriggan FC v Shamrocks FC, St Malagas Park 12.30PM

SFAI U13 Cup: Skerries Town (P) v Ardee Celtic, Mourne View 11.15AM; Walshestown FC v Balbriggan FC, Walshestown 11.00AM; Rock Celtic FC v Marino AFC,  Sandy Lane 11.00AM

SFAI U14 Cup: Lusk United v Shamrocks FC, Collie Maher Park 12.30PM

SFAI U16 Cup: Duleek Schoolboys v Rock Celtic FC A, Venue TBC 11.30AM

FAI Youth Cup: Termonfeckin Celtic v Clones Town, Termonfeckin 12.30PM

U12 Premier: Redeemer Celtic v Shamrocks Celtic, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic Blue v Glenmuir Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM

U12 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v Dromin Utd, Blue Flynn Park 9.45AM

U12 Division 2: Ardee Rovers v Dromin Utd, White Town Parks 11.00AM; Shamrocks Utd v Glenmuir Celtic, Fatima 11.00AM; Blayney Academy White v Rockville, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Bellurgan Athletic v Quay Olympic Flynn Park 11.00AM

U14 Premier: Quay Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Ardee Utd, Town Parks 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic v Rock Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM

U14 Division 1: Quay Olympic v Shamrocks, Clancy Park 12.30PM

U16 Premier: Shamrocks v Bay Utd, Fatima 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Dromin Juveniles, Flynn Park 12.30PM

U16 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v Redeemer Celtic Flynn Park 2.15PM; Ardee Utd v St Dominic's, Town Parks 2.15PM

