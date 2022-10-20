The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U16 Muirhevnamor Eamon Mulvenna Cup Final: Bay Utd 0 Shamrocks 1
U17 League: Shamrocks 2 Glenmuir Utd 0; Bellurgan Utd 2 Carrick Rovers 3
U16 Premier: Woodview Celtic 1 Glenmuir Utd 4; Dromin Juveniles 1 Rock Celtic 1; Bellurgan Utd 0 Shamrocks 1; Bay Utd 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 0
U16 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic 1 Ardee Utd 0; Rockville 2 Redeemer Celtic 1; Ardee Celtic 2 St Dominic's 0
U15 Premier: Shamrocks 0 Bellurgan Utd 3; Rock Celtic 2 Dromin Juveniles 3
U15 Division 1: Rockville 1 Woodview Celtic 1; Quay Olympic 1 Bay Utd 5
U14 Premier: Ardee Utd 6 Woodview Celtic 0; Ardee Celtic 5 Dromin Juveniles 3; Bellurgan Utd 0 Quay Celtic 1
U14 Division 1: Glenmuir Utd 6 Bellurgan Celtic 0; Rockville 2 Shamrocks 8; Quay Olympic 5 Muirhevnamor 0
U13 Premier: Walshestown 1 Rock Celtic 5; Redeemer Celtic 2 Shamrocks 1
U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 5 Glenmuir Utd 2; Woodview Celtic 3 Woodview Celtic Blue 1; Quay Celtic 1 Redeemer Celtic 4; Shamrocks Celtic 4 Ardee Celtic 1
U12 Division 1: Bay Utd 5 Bellurgan Celtic 2; Rock Celtic 3 Walshestown 1; Ardee Utd 2 Woodview Celtic White 0; Muirhevnamor 0 Ardee Utd 2
U12 Division 2: Rockville 1 Bellurgan Athletic 6; Glenmuir Celtic 1 Blayney Academy White 3; Dromin Utd White 2 Shamrocks Utd 4; Bay Celtic 2 Ardee Rovers 6
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday October 22
SFAI U12 Cup: Rock Celtic FC White v Navan Town Cosmos, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Howth Celtic v Bellurgan United, Celtic Park 12.30PM; Kells Celtic Youths - A v Glenmuir United FC A, The Grange Kells 11.30AM; Trim Celtic AFC v Quay Celtic FC, Tully Park 11.30AM
SFAI U13 Cup: Trim Celtic AFC v Woodview Celtic, Tully Park 1.00PM
SFAI U14 Cup: Walshestown FC v Termonfeckin Celtic, Walshestown 11.30AM; Donacarney Celtic FC v Rock Celtic FC, Castlemartin 12.30PM
U15 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Termonfeckin 1.00PM
U15 Division 1: Glenmuir Utd v Woodview Celtic, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM
Sunday October 23
SFAI U12 Cup: Balbriggan FC v Shamrocks FC, St Malagas Park 12.30PM
SFAI U13 Cup: Skerries Town (P) v Ardee Celtic, Mourne View 11.15AM; Walshestown FC v Balbriggan FC, Walshestown 11.00AM; Rock Celtic FC v Marino AFC, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
SFAI U14 Cup: Lusk United v Shamrocks FC, Collie Maher Park 12.30PM
SFAI U16 Cup: Duleek Schoolboys v Rock Celtic FC A, Venue TBC 11.30AM
FAI Youth Cup: Termonfeckin Celtic v Clones Town, Termonfeckin 12.30PM
U12 Premier: Redeemer Celtic v Shamrocks Celtic, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic Blue v Glenmuir Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM
U12 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v Dromin Utd, Blue Flynn Park 9.45AM
U12 Division 2: Ardee Rovers v Dromin Utd, White Town Parks 11.00AM; Shamrocks Utd v Glenmuir Celtic, Fatima 11.00AM; Blayney Academy White v Rockville, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Bellurgan Athletic v Quay Olympic Flynn Park 11.00AM
U14 Premier: Quay Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Ardee Utd, Town Parks 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic v Rock Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM
U14 Division 1: Quay Olympic v Shamrocks, Clancy Park 12.30PM
U16 Premier: Shamrocks v Bay Utd, Fatima 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Dromin Juveniles, Flynn Park 12.30PM
U16 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v Redeemer Celtic Flynn Park 2.15PM; Ardee Utd v St Dominic's, Town Parks 2.15PM
Ronan Carroll grabbed four points in the second half as Ardee St Marys finally got their hands back on Joe Ward
The St Fechins team celebrate with the Paddy Rice Cup following their victory over Naomh Moninne in the Louth Senior Hurling League Final. (Photo: Louth GAA)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.