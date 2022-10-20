Search

20 Oct 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 20 October 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 20 October 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 20 October 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

20 Oct 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Mark Riordan formerly of Villas Two, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

On 17 October 2022, unexpectedly in Dublin. Mark beloved son of Ann and Finbarr (Benji) and dear dad of Jake and Sophia. Predeceased by his grandparents Frank Lennon and Kevin and Agnes Riordan. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, children, brother Shane, sisters Lisa, Claire, Laura and Rachel, grandmother Winnie, extended family relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Dermot (Dermie) McArdle of “Hawthorn” Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the Wonderful care of Louth County Hospital on 18 October 2022. Dermot much loved husband of the late Briege nee Kerley and dear father of Jarlath, Patricia, Therese and Dermot, and grandad of Therese, Mark, Paul, Orla, Conor, Jaxon, Amy and Grace. Deeply regretted by his, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law Tom Jones and Joe Mc Gowan, daughter in law Claire, sisters Anna, Betty, Mary brother Leo, and the late Don, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday afternoon to St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Minford of Mullholland Avenue., Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the Louth County Hospital after a short illness on 19 October 2022. Predeceased by his mum Florrie Murphy and uncles William and Arthur. Jimmy beloved dad of Terry, Stephanie, Michelle, Louise, Paul, Sarah and Laura, and Granda of Doireann, Conor, Dylan, Lauren, Donnacha, Cara, Aaron, Harry, Lily and Cillian. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, his wife Iris, grandchildren, daughters in law Denise and Emma, sons in law Brendan, Hugh, Tom, Dom, and Stephen, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St from 4pm to 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning from funeral home walking to St Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am. After Mass, proceeding via Mulholland Ave on foot and burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace


 


 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media