Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 20 October 2022

The death has occurred of Mark Riordan formerly of Villas Two, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

On 17 October 2022, unexpectedly in Dublin. Mark beloved son of Ann and Finbarr (Benji) and dear dad of Jake and Sophia. Predeceased by his grandparents Frank Lennon and Kevin and Agnes Riordan. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, children, brother Shane, sisters Lisa, Claire, Laura and Rachel, grandmother Winnie, extended family relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Dermot (Dermie) McArdle of “Hawthorn” Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the Wonderful care of Louth County Hospital on 18 October 2022. Dermot much loved husband of the late Briege nee Kerley and dear father of Jarlath, Patricia, Therese and Dermot, and grandad of Therese, Mark, Paul, Orla, Conor, Jaxon, Amy and Grace. Deeply regretted by his, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law Tom Jones and Joe Mc Gowan, daughter in law Claire, sisters Anna, Betty, Mary brother Leo, and the late Don, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday afternoon to St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Minford of Mullholland Avenue., Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in the Louth County Hospital after a short illness on 19 October 2022. Predeceased by his mum Florrie Murphy and uncles William and Arthur. Jimmy beloved dad of Terry, Stephanie, Michelle, Louise, Paul, Sarah and Laura, and Granda of Doireann, Conor, Dylan, Lauren, Donnacha, Cara, Aaron, Harry, Lily and Cillian. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, his wife Iris, grandchildren, daughters in law Denise and Emma, sons in law Brendan, Hugh, Tom, Dom, and Stephen, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St from 4pm to 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning from funeral home walking to St Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am. After Mass, proceeding via Mulholland Ave on foot and burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace









