The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

19 Oct 2022

19 Oct 2022 5:00 PM

14.10.22

1.  Trap 5    BREWERS SONG         21.71   Owned by Ann Kinsella & trained by Laurance Kinsella

2.  Trap 6    PARNELL JIM              21.79   Owned by Terence Maguire & Christy Flynn & trained by P.J. Tynan

3.  Trap 5    CHOCTAW KOI            28.65   Owned by Kim Gervin & trained by Feargal O’Donnell

4.  Trap 1    TAHINA SNOW            28.89   Owned by Jason Croarkin & trained by Vera Croarkin

5.  Trap 1    GOING GREEN            29.51   Owned & trained by Edward G Lawrence & Colm Farrelly

6.  Trap 4    ABBEYVILLE BLITZ      29.32   Owned & trained by Tom Egan

7.  Trap 1    JEFFERSON CITY         21.50   Owned by Cumberland-Syndicate & trained by Martin Lanney

8.  Trap 3    RAVENSWOOD CHICA  21.34   Owned by Janine Barber & trained by Gerard Barber               

15.10.22

1.  Trap 1    BLACKNOSE BLAKE   21.49   Owned & trained by Mark McCloskey

2.  Trap 4    CARRICK WOOD       21.82   Owned by Thomas Glynn & trained by David Murray

3.  Trap 1    BERETTA MELBA       28.65   Owned & trained by Graham Kelly

4.  Trap 3    DRUMCROW SONIC  28.84   Owned & trained by Roy Ruddy

5.  Trap 2    BAT OUTTA HELL      28.95   Owned by Georgina Gibbons & trained by Declan Crossan

6.  Trap 6    CATUNDA LOCO       21.63   Owned  & trained by Michael Byrne

7.  Trap 3    ZARI MILLIE            30.15   Owned & trained by Damian Maginn

8.  Trap 3    MCCOOL BLUE         21.21   Owned & trained by David McCool & Shea Campbell

9.  Trap 5    TOBER BOB             28.81   Owned by Sean & Sharon Maxwell & trained by Austin Maxwell

10 Trap 1    WILMS BLAKE          28.32   Owned by Tom Caughey & trained by Martin Lanney

11 Trap 5    CULLMAC                28.79   Owned & trained by Brendan Cullen

