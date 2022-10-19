The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium
14.10.22
1. Trap 5 BREWERS SONG 21.71 Owned by Ann Kinsella & trained by Laurance Kinsella
2. Trap 6 PARNELL JIM 21.79 Owned by Terence Maguire & Christy Flynn & trained by P.J. Tynan
3. Trap 5 CHOCTAW KOI 28.65 Owned by Kim Gervin & trained by Feargal O’Donnell
4. Trap 1 TAHINA SNOW 28.89 Owned by Jason Croarkin & trained by Vera Croarkin
5. Trap 1 GOING GREEN 29.51 Owned & trained by Edward G Lawrence & Colm Farrelly
6. Trap 4 ABBEYVILLE BLITZ 29.32 Owned & trained by Tom Egan
7. Trap 1 JEFFERSON CITY 21.50 Owned by Cumberland-Syndicate & trained by Martin Lanney
8. Trap 3 RAVENSWOOD CHICA 21.34 Owned by Janine Barber & trained by Gerard Barber
15.10.22
1. Trap 1 BLACKNOSE BLAKE 21.49 Owned & trained by Mark McCloskey
2. Trap 4 CARRICK WOOD 21.82 Owned by Thomas Glynn & trained by David Murray
3. Trap 1 BERETTA MELBA 28.65 Owned & trained by Graham Kelly
4. Trap 3 DRUMCROW SONIC 28.84 Owned & trained by Roy Ruddy
5. Trap 2 BAT OUTTA HELL 28.95 Owned by Georgina Gibbons & trained by Declan Crossan
6. Trap 6 CATUNDA LOCO 21.63 Owned & trained by Michael Byrne
7. Trap 3 ZARI MILLIE 30.15 Owned & trained by Damian Maginn
8. Trap 3 MCCOOL BLUE 21.21 Owned & trained by David McCool & Shea Campbell
9. Trap 5 TOBER BOB 28.81 Owned by Sean & Sharon Maxwell & trained by Austin Maxwell
10 Trap 1 WILMS BLAKE 28.32 Owned by Tom Caughey & trained by Martin Lanney
11 Trap 5 CULLMAC 28.79 Owned & trained by Brendan Cullen
