Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 19 October 2022
The death has occurred of Irene Dunne of Spire View, Johnstown, Navan and formerly of Greenacres, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda surrounded by her loving friends and staff. Predeceased by her mother Alice, brothers Patrick and Paul, partner Dan. Irene will be very sadly missed by her loving Dad Joe, aunts, sisters-in-law, niece, relatives and good friends.
Reposing at St. Joseph's Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan on Wednesday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at The Church of the Nativity, Johnstown for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by Cremation in Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin at 13:45pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Last Hope Animal Charity.
May she rest in peace
The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Pepper of Annamarran, Carrickmacross, Monaghan / Louth Village, Louth
Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Tuesday 18 October. Deeply regretted by his brother John and Mattie, sisters Sheila and Rosie, nephews, nieces and friends.
Reposing at his home from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 11.50am to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth Village, arriving for Mass at 12.30pm burial in adjoining cemetery.
May he rest in peace
