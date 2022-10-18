Frostival Festival returns to Dundalk

Dundalk is set to light up even bigger and better this festive season with the return of the Frostival Winter Festival after a three year absence due to Covid.

Dundalk BIDS, in partnership with Dundalk Credit Union, and supported by Louth County Council, said they are delighted to announce the return of the very popular Frostival Winter Festival and Carnival of Light Parade on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 November. Marking the start of the festive season in Dundalk town centre, the Frostival Winter Festival has drawn people from all across the region in previous years to experience the magic of Christmas.

The highlight of the festival, the Carnival of Light Parade on Friday 18 November, injects some much-needed winter warmth and cheer to the families and communities across Dundalk and beyond. Starting at 7pm, this year’s Frostival Parade route will weave its way from Church Street to Park Street, on a magical journey illuminating the town centre as it goes.

The procession will be a winter fairy tale come to life with the Nutcracker prince spinning fire, a flying fairground horse, troupe of Dancing Christmas Stars, the sugar plum fairy, giant snowflakes, huge golden baubles light up the street, Rudolph prances and dances, a snowman cycles in a sparkling snowstorm and Santa is high above the crowd on his magic bicycle!

In 2021 festival organisers blew everyone away with the unveiling of the spectacular new Frostival Christmas Tree, this year they have even more delightful surprises up their sleeves!

2022 will see the launch of a show stopping outdoor festive light spectacle from a Secret Santa location at Market Square. These awe-inspiring illuminations will take place daily over the festive season and are sure to get everyone into the spirit of Christmas, becoming one of the magical memories your family will cherish for years to come.

Traditional favourites making a return include the Christmas Artisan Fair, and a visit on the Friday or Saturday will be sure to get you into the festive spirit and is the perfect place to discover delicious food and bespoke gifts. The ever-popular Little Elves Fun Zone, also at Market Square, will run from 4pm on Friday and 12 noon on Saturday with lots of free fun for the little ones! There will also be live music on festival stage getting everyone into the festive spirit in time for switching on the Town Centre Christmas tree and lights.

Martin McElligott, Dundalk Town Centre Manager said “We are thrilled to bring Frostival back to Dundalk this year and have a fantastic line up of events planned. This free community event celebrates the start of the festive season and very much sets the tone for the holiday season and increasing trade for our local businesses.

“We invite you all to come out and support all that Dundalk Town Centre has to offer, there really is something for everyone. We would like to thank our partner Dundalk Credit Union for supporting and helping realise our ambitious plans for the people of Dundalk at Christmas, their role within our shared community is a great fit for Dundalk BIDS and Louth County Council, our civic sponsor.”

Billy Doyle, CEO, Dundalk Credit Union added “Dundalk Credit Union is a long-time champion of the community of Dundalk and indeed our county. We are delighted to be supporting an event that brings such festive joy to families while supporting our local businesses to thrive across Christmas and the New Year.

“We’re also grateful to be part of such an environmentally conscious festival. With sugar cane Christmas lighting using low power LEDs, an upcycling commitment from the parades’ team and compostable festive coffee cups, the sustainable aspects of this event complement Dundalk Credit Union’s green energy journey and objectives for our community.

“Throughout our journey, we’ll be encouraging you and assisting people to unleash their co-operative energy, to help meet our collective challenges by creating more energy efficient and warmer homes and more resilient communities. During Dundalk Credit Union Frostival we will also have pop-up advice centres around town with ideas and help on how to reduce your energy bills by improving the efficiency of your home. So you can be warmer for less this Frostival …… looking forward to seeing you soon!"