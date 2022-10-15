Mains gas the main source of heating in Louth but on the decrease

Mains gas is the main space heating fuel in homes in Louth, but 2022 has seen a fall in the number of homes using it in the county.

In the Central Statistics Office (CSO) Domestic Building Energy Rating (BER) report, released last Friday, it showed that of the 2,383 homes in Louth with a BER rating in 2022, 957 of them use mains gas as the main space heating fuel.

This is down from 2021, when 1,014 of the 2,381 homes with a BER rating used mains gas, and down from the 1,291 out if the 2,100 homes with a BER rating in Louth in 2020.

The second most used main space heating fuel in homes in Louth is heating oil, with 788 homes with a BER rating in the county using it. This is up from the 623 homes using it in 2021, and 483 homes in 2020.

This year has also seen a fall in the number of homes with a BER rating in Louth using electricity as a main space heating fuel.

583 homes in Louth were recorded as using electricity as a main heating fuel this year, down from 700 in 2021. It remains however, almost twice the number of homes with a BER rating using it than the 297 in 2020 who were using it.

Finally, 41 homes with a BER rating, were recorded as using solid fuel as the main heating fuel in Louth in 2022.