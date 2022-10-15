Dundalk pharmacist nominated for People’s Pharmacist of the Year award

Derek Haughey of Haugheys Pharmacy in the Demesne, has been nominated for People’s Pharmacist of the Year by the Irish Pharmacy News.
Over 300 nominations were received from across Ireland and after a rigorous shortlisting process, eight finalists have been selected, showcasing the leading stories of compassion and dedication which go above and beyond that of your typical community pharmacist.
The Irish Public now have the opportunity to VOTE for whom they think should be crowned The People’s Pharmacist 2022. Now more than ever it has become clear to everyone that pharmacists are one of the most critical members of Ireland’s health service family, embedded in the heart of every community
The 2022 People’s Pharmacist Finalists are:
Derek Haughey, Haugheys Pharmacy, the Demesne, Dundalk, Louth
Emmett McCann, Tony Walshes Allcare Pharmacy, Merrion Dublin
Fadi Almasri, Ballon Pharmacy, Ballon Carlow
Jennifer Gallagher, Kildare Pharmacy, Kildare
John Tallon, Bergins Pharmacy, Newbridge Kildare
Pippa Beeley, Daarwood Pharmacy, Limerick
Rebecca Barry, LloydsPharmacy, Limerick
Victoria Jones, Bonnybrook Pharmacy, Dublin
Voting is open from 00:00 on Friday 14 October to midnight on Sunday 30 October
You can vote on the Pharmacy Awards website for free here: https://irishpharmacyawards. ie/panadol/ - You select the pharmacist and enter your name/email.
Linkedin: Each Like & Share on the featured post will count as a vote each: https://www.linkedin.com/ company/irishpharmacynews/
Facebook: Each Like & Share on the featured post will count as a vote each: https://www.facebook.com/ IrishPharmacyNews
Twitter: Each Like & Share on the featured post will count as a vote each: @Irish_PharmNews
However, you need to do this no later than Sunday 30 October to ensure your vote counts.
From Friday 14 October – Sunday 30 October, the public will have a chance to cast their votes for their People’s Pharmacist.
