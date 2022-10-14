Sport on TV this Weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY OCTOBER 14
GOLF
ANDALUCIA MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
RUGBY
CONNACHT V LEINSTER
RTE2, 7.35PM
RUGBY
SALE V LONDON IRISH
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM
SOCCER
BRENTFORD V BRIGHTON
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
POOL
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS 3PM, 9PM
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15
RUGBY
WWC: ENGLAND V FRANCE
UTV, 8AM
GOLF
ANDALUCIA MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
SOCCER
SPURS V EVERTON
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
RUGBY
MUNSTER V BULLS
TG4, PREMIER SPORT, 7.35PM
HORSE RACING
FROM ASCOT
UTV, VIRGIN MEDIA 1, 1PM
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16
RUGBY LEAGUE
WC: IRELAND V JAMACIA
BBC2, 5PM
SOCCER
REAL MADRID V BARCELONA
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 3.15PM
SOCCER
DERRY CITY V TREATY UTD
RTE2, 2PM
SOCCER
MAN CITY V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
SOCCER
ASTON VILLA V CHELSEA
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
