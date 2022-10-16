Search

16 Oct 2022

Louth gardai launch Divisional Youth Awards in association with Centra

Centra and an Garda Siochana from Louth Gather in Tullyallen to Launch the Louth Centra Garda Youth Awards

Reporter:

Jason Newman

16 Oct 2022 4:00 PM

An Garda Síochána are delighted to announce the launch of the Louth Garda Divisional Youth Awards in association with Centra.

The Garda Youth awards were established to recognise the very positive contribution that young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years are making to their communities.

Awards will be considered in a number of categories for young people who have, by their activities, helped to make their community a better place to live, or who have shown great determination in overcoming difficulties in their own lives.

If you wish to nominate a young person for an award, forms are available in Centra Stores, at your local Garda Station or they can be downloaded from www.centra.ie/about/garda-youth-awards .

Closing date for nominations is Thursday 27th October 2022.

Nominations can be sent by email to louth.youthawards@garda.ie or by post to Community Engagement team at Drogheda, Ardee or Dundalk Garda Stations.

The first ever Garda Divisional Youth Awards was created by a local Juvenile Liaison Officer in West Cork in 1995. He noticed that the young people in the community were doing tremendous things which deserved recognition. 

The awards have grown in leaps and bounds since then.

In 2019, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris launched the first ever An Garda Síochána National Youth Awards saying:

 “The inaugural Garda National Youth Awards will be a showcase for the positive contribution young people are making in their communities. 

“The awards at national and divisional level are a great way for Gardaí to develop strong relationships with community groups and young people in their area.”

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

