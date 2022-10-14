Louth one of only two counties to have no river waters of high ecological status- EPA

Louth is one of only two counties to have no river waters of high ecological status according to a report published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Water Quality in Ireland 2016 - 2021 found that there were 5 rivers of good quality in the county, 14 of moderate quality and 6 of poor quality.

Poor quality waterways are determined as altered ecosystems with impaired function and reduced diversity and resilience.

Compared to the last study carried out between the years 2013-2018, 17 Louth rivers saw no change in their ecological status, 5 saw a decline in quality levels, while 3 recorded an improvement.

The report also noted that winter nitrogen concentration levels in the Boyne Estuary recorded a decrease.

Meanwhile, winter median phosphorus concentrations in the Boyne Estuary are up; with phosphorus concentrations falling between the rate levels of 15%-49%.

Nitrogen is considered the primary limiting nutrient in coastal systems which controls the growth of phytoplankton and macroalgae while phosphorus or nitrogen can control their growth in estuarine systems.

Excess nutrients, nitrogen and phosphorus, primarily from agriculture and waste water treatment activities can affect the ecology of waterways.

These nutrients cause excessive growth of plants and algae which in turn can clog waterways and lead to low oxygen levels that affect fish and other life.

Nationally, 54% of our surface waters are in high or good ecological status and the remaining 46% are in moderate poor or bad status.

According to the report:

“Overall, our water quality is declining and the number of water bodies in satisfactory condition (high or good status) across rivers, lakes, estuaries, coastal waters and groundwaters has decreased since the last assessment which covered the period 2013-2018.

“Rivers: There has been a 1% decline in the number of river water bodies in satisfactory condition. We are failing to protect our highest quality rivers; only 43% of our rivers which should be at high status are achieving that standard.

“Over the period of this assessment there were 161 fish kills recorded. Any fish kill is unacceptable and their causes need to be eradicated.

“Our surface waters and groundwaters continue to be under pressure from different human activities.

“Nearly half are not as healthy as they should be and many are continuing to decline. This is particularly evident in our estuaries and coastal waters which have experienced a marked decline in quality since the previous assessment.

“The evidence presented in this report clearly shows that the goal of restoring all waters to good status by 2027 will not be achieved.

“Our water quality is going in the wrong direction and any improvements we are seeing are being cancelled out by declines occurring elsewhere.”