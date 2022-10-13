Search

13 Oct 2022

ActionAid calling on young people in Louth to challenge global injustice

ActionAid Ireland is calling for young people in Louth aged 14 to 18 to write a five-minute speech for the ActionTalks national speech writing competition. The top prize for the national winner is a €500 voucher.  

The competition, now in its ninth year, is an opportunity for young people to explore the root causes of local and global injustices and inequalities. This year’s themes focus on the climate emergency, women’s rights and unpaid care work and economic injustice.   

Karol Balfe, CEO of ActionAid Ireland said: “We are delighted to launch the ActionTalks speech writing competition again this year. The world is facing multiple crises and many injustices are growing globally. Young people’s voices need to be heard on important global issues. This competition is an opportunity for young people to explore some of the causes of these current crises and also explore solutions and alternatives to create a more just, fair and sustainable future. We can’t wait to see what students come up with this year.”     

ActionAid works with women and children, as they take the lead in claiming their human rights to build a more just world. ActionAid’s Women’s Rights programme, funded by Irish Aid, Department of Foreign Affairs, works to eliminate violence against women and girls. Irish Aid programmes are funded by Irish citizens and are part of Ireland’s important global role.   

To take part in the ActionTalks competition, students are invited to write a 600 to 800 words speech on three specific topics, on rich countries paying their fair share for the climate crisis and how women and children have been particularly affected, the issue of how women’s rights are undermined by the undervaluing of care, both paid and unpaid and how this should be a whole of society human rights issue and how education is a right for all and that we need structural change to address this.  

Karol Balfe continued: “It’s really easy to enter, students just email their speeches in, and fifteen students will go forward to the regional finals, where the winners get a €50 voucher each. Then in March, six finalists present their speeches to a panel of expert judges, the overall winner can get a €500 voucher, and €100 for the teacher. Based on previous years, we are sure that entrants will come up with innovative, well-researched, and creative speeches, using their own unique perspective.” 

Entries will be submitted by email in written form and fifteen successful entrants will go forward to the regionals final, with six regional winners winning a €50 voucher each. At the national final in March, the six finalists will be asked to present their speech to a panel of esteemed judges. The national prize is a €500 voucher for the winner and a €100 voucher for their teacher. To enter, students can ask their teacher for details or visit https://actionaid.ie/speech- writing-competition/ 

