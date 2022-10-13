Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 13 October 2022
The death has occurred of Margaret Hausding of St. Patrick’s Terrace, Ardee, Louth
On Wednesday 12 October 2022, peacefully at the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Predeceased by her husband Rudi. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Joan, her niece Linda and her husband Bill Sloan, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Tenanty's Funeral Home, Market Square, Ardee on Friday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.45 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. House strictly private.
May she rest in peace
