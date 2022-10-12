Louth-based Belview Eggs awarded ‘Climate Supplier of the Year’ by Lidl

Ronan O’Mara Senior Buyer at Lidl is pictured here Dermot Herlihy and Rachel Johnson from Belview Eggs
Lidl says it was delighted to award "Climate Supplier of the Year" to Louth-based egg farm Belview Eggs at the Lidl Supplier Recognition Awards 2022 last week.
Belview Eggs were recognised for establishing a carbon footprint for free range egg production in Ireland and for being Ireland's first poultry farmer to be part of the Teagasc Signpost Programme.
Belview Egg Farm was established in 1978 by Dermot and Nicola Herlihy and the family run business has grown from strength to strength over the last 40 years.
