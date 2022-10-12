Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 12 October 2022

The death has occurred of Bertie Markey of Stonetown, Louth Village, Co Louth

Suddenly, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 8 October 2022. Bertie son of the late Tom and Mary Anne, much loved husband of Louise née Gaynor, dear father of Jordan and Nadine, loving granddad of Aalayah and Aureilia and brother of Ann Mc Entee, Tomsin, Seamus, Rose Galligan, Marion Olver, Kathleen, Eileen Munnelly and the late Brendan. Bertie will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Shane, brothers, sisters, father-in-law Oliver Gaynor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Colman O'Flynn of White Park, Kells Road and late of Castle St, Ardee, Co Louth



On 11 October 2022, peacefully, in 91st year. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Helena and his brother Michael. Sadly missed by his family, his loving wife Florrie (nee Long), children Michael, Eileen, Lena, Ann and Colman, his sister Frances, sons-in-law Neil and Shan, daughters-in-law Jayne and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Siobhan, Claire, Peter, Ryan, Lizzy, Millie, Joe, Mike, Colman, Jack, Davy and Ciarán, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Colman will repose at his home on Wednesday and Thursday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. House private on Friday morning for removal.

May he rest in peace