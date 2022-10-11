Online Book of Condolence opened in Louth for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy

The Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Conor Keelan, in the presence of Mr Joe McGuinness, Deputy Chief Executive, has today opened an online book of condolences to allow the people of Louth the opportunity to extend their sympathies to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the explosion in Creeslough on Friday the 7th of October.

Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Conor Keelan, said:

“This devastating news has had an impact on everyone throughout Ireland and we are all shocked and saddened by this most dreadful tragedy.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Louth community are with the people of Creeslough at this terrible time.”

Joe McGuinness, Deputy Chief Executive, said:

“On behalf of Louth County Council, I wish to express my deepest sympathies and solidarity with the family and friends of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.

"We also would like to pay tribute to the all emergency services who attended the scene of the explosion.”

All messages of sympathy will be printed and forwarded to Donegal County Council.

The link to the book of condolences can be found here