Search

11 Oct 2022

Online Book of Condolence opened in Louth for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy

Online Book of Condolence opened in Louth for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy

Mr Joe McGuinness, Deputy Chief Executive, Louth County Council pictured with the Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Councillor Conor Keelan.

Reporter:

Jason Newman

11 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

The Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Conor Keelan, in the presence of Mr Joe McGuinness, Deputy Chief Executive, has today opened an online book of condolences to allow the people of Louth the opportunity to extend their sympathies to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the explosion in Creeslough on Friday the 7th of October.

Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Conor Keelan, said:

“This devastating news has had an impact on everyone throughout Ireland and we are all shocked and saddened by this most dreadful tragedy.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Louth community are with the people of Creeslough at this terrible time.”

Joe McGuinness, Deputy Chief Executive, said:

“On behalf of Louth County Council, I wish to express my deepest sympathies and solidarity with the family and friends of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.

"We also would like to pay tribute to the all emergency services who attended the scene of the explosion.”

All messages of sympathy will be printed and forwarded to Donegal County Council.

The link to the book of condolences can be found here

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media