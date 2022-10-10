Search

10 Oct 2022

GAA play comes to Dundalk's Spirit Store

GAA play comes to Dundalk's Spirit Store

The play is centred around a GAA club known locally as The Saints

Reporter:

Jason Newman

10 Oct 2022 2:30 PM

Two well known local Dundalk actors, Paul McGee and Mary Brennan step into leading roles in a newly written play entitled:

The Manager, which will be staged in the Spirit Store this coming Friday.

The play, written by long term former GAA correspondent with the Dundalk Democrat Joe Hanratty, is centred around a GAA club known locally as The Saints who after a very poor league campaign are on the verge of relegation from Division 1 to Division 2.

The Saints can only avoid “the drop” by winning the county senior championship.

They have fought their way by the slimmest of margins into the county championship final.

But with so much resting on this result, tensions in the camp emerge and tough decisions are made.

These decisions impact on loyalty and ambition and relationships are tested to the full.

Paul McGee plays the Bainisteoir (manager) and Mary Brennan plays his very supportive wife Mary Boyle.

Winning a county final, as team manager Steven Boyle says “puts a spring in the step of the whole community” and in this play we get a look at the impact success or the lack of it, has not only on team management but on their wives and family.

This play is full of tension and humour as it takes a behind the scenes looks at how this cauldron of emotions, tests relationships.

It also looks at the demands of being involved with a modern GAA club has on all engaged in it.

There are very few plays written within the context of the GAA even though it’s the most popular sport in Ireland.

This play with a cast of thirteen actors drawn from counties Louth and Monaghan, hopes to help address that deficit and promises to be a night of insight and entertainment.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media