Search

09 Oct 2022

Dundalk Musical Society return to the stage with Oklahoma

Dundalk Musical Society return to the stage with Oklahoma

Cast and crew of Dundalk Musical Society

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

09 Oct 2022 6:00 PM

The Dundalk Musical Society, now in their 71st year, said they are delighted to be returning to the stage with one of the greatest musicals of all time, Oklahoma.

Opening in An Táin Arts Centre tomorrow, Wednesday 12th until Sunday 16th of October 2022 nightly at 7.30pm.

The first collaboration of famed partners Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, this groundbreaking theatrical work set the American musical theatre standard.

In the Western Indian Territory just after the turn of the 20th Century, the spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the backdrop for the love story between Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a beautiful farm girl.

Arthur's Archives: Take a trip down memory lane!

Call for Louth clubs to apply for Texaco 'Support for Sport' funding

The road to true love is anything but smooth, but there is no doubt that these two romantics will succeed in making a life together.

As the road to romance and the road to statehood converge, Curly and Laurey are poised to spend their new life together in a brand-new state.

October 2019 was the last time Dundalk Musical Society presented a musical in An Táin, with the sold out musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The company have been working hard since May of this year putting plans in place for their spectacular show.

The show features a cast of over 40 talented local adults and children.

Ray O'Hare and Ciara Quigley take on the roles of the romantic leads Curly and Laurey with Patricia Savage as the wise and watchful Aunt Eller.

Tim Ahern as Andrew Cairns has a busy time keeping an eye on his enthusiastic daughter Ado Annie played by Chloe Copas who falls for the dashing cowboy Will Parker played by Max Valentine, with some competition from the peddler man Ali Hakim played by David McArdle.

Jud Fry, a dark and interesting character is portrayed by James McGinn. Other roles include Eoghan Weldon as Slim, Stephen Clarke as Ike, Aaron Mathews as Cord Elam and Caoimhe McBride as Gertie.

The show is directed by Tony Finegan with Sinead Lightley-Collins as Choreographer.

Musical direction is by Ronan Dennedy who will conduct the 13 piece Orchestra.

Ann McCabe as Chorus Mistress assisted by Karyn McCooey have both been working with the cast since May of this year to ensure note perfection.

Phyllis Woods as costume mistress will have the cast decked out in their finery.

Niall McCooey as stage manager will ensure the set and scenery transport us to the golden age of musical theatre.

Tickets are on sale in person at the box office, online at www.antain.ie or by phone on (042) 9332332. It's a show not to be missed.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media