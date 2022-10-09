Dundalk Musical Society return to the stage with Oklahoma

The Dundalk Musical Society, now in their 71st year, said they are delighted to be returning to the stage with one of the greatest musicals of all time, Oklahoma.

Opening in An Táin Arts Centre tomorrow, Wednesday 12th until Sunday 16th of October 2022 nightly at 7.30pm.

The first collaboration of famed partners Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, this groundbreaking theatrical work set the American musical theatre standard.

In the Western Indian Territory just after the turn of the 20th Century, the spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the backdrop for the love story between Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a beautiful farm girl.

The road to true love is anything but smooth, but there is no doubt that these two romantics will succeed in making a life together.

As the road to romance and the road to statehood converge, Curly and Laurey are poised to spend their new life together in a brand-new state.

October 2019 was the last time Dundalk Musical Society presented a musical in An Táin, with the sold out musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The company have been working hard since May of this year putting plans in place for their spectacular show.

The show features a cast of over 40 talented local adults and children.

Ray O'Hare and Ciara Quigley take on the roles of the romantic leads Curly and Laurey with Patricia Savage as the wise and watchful Aunt Eller.

Tim Ahern as Andrew Cairns has a busy time keeping an eye on his enthusiastic daughter Ado Annie played by Chloe Copas who falls for the dashing cowboy Will Parker played by Max Valentine, with some competition from the peddler man Ali Hakim played by David McArdle.

Jud Fry, a dark and interesting character is portrayed by James McGinn. Other roles include Eoghan Weldon as Slim, Stephen Clarke as Ike, Aaron Mathews as Cord Elam and Caoimhe McBride as Gertie.

The show is directed by Tony Finegan with Sinead Lightley-Collins as Choreographer.

Musical direction is by Ronan Dennedy who will conduct the 13 piece Orchestra.

Ann McCabe as Chorus Mistress assisted by Karyn McCooey have both been working with the cast since May of this year to ensure note perfection.

Phyllis Woods as costume mistress will have the cast decked out in their finery.

Niall McCooey as stage manager will ensure the set and scenery transport us to the golden age of musical theatre.

Tickets are on sale in person at the box office, online at www.antain.ie or by phone on (042) 9332332. It's a show not to be missed.