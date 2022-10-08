Report finds Louth is the 3rd best county for electric vehicles

Louth has been ranked as the third best county for electric vehicle owners according to a report carried out by insurance company Chill.

With 29 EV charging stations, coming out at 2.1 for every 10,000 members of the population, Louth comes out as the third-best Irish county for electric vehicle owners. Those looking to make the switch also have 20 EV dealerships to choose from.

By analysing factors such as the number of car charging stations, the number of electric vehicle dealerships, and the costs of petrol and diesel the report identifies who can save the most by making the switch

Carlow came out on top as the best county in Ireland for electric vehicles. With 3.1 charging stations per 10k of the population and the second-most EV dealerships for the population at 1.8. Westmeath came in second with 25 charging stations and 23 dealerships.

The Irish Government has stated that by 2030 there will be nearly 1 million electric cars on the roads.

As part of the Climate Action Plan, the country is moving towards more sustainable practices to cut down carbon emissions and electric vehicles are set to be a huge factor.

The company also carried out a report which took into account the average petrol prices in each county in comparison to the average electric vehicle charging cost to discover the counties which could save the most money.

As one of Ireland’s most expensive places to live, it’s little surprise that Dublin is the county that has the most expensive fuel and could save the most in the long term by purchasing an electric vehicle.