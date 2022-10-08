Council to explore proposal for columbarium wall for cremated remains in Louth

Mid-Louth Cllr John Sheridan has welcomed a commitment from Louth County Council to explore a proposal for a columbarium wall for cremated remains in Louth.

At last Thursday's meeting of Ardee Municipal District, Cllr Sheridan tabled a motion seeking the provision of a civilly owned and operated cemetery in Mid-Louth as well as a columbarium wall for cremated remains. In response to the motion, Director of Place Making and Physical Development, Catherine Duff said that the Council had no plans to develop a cemetery in Mid Louth but that the Council would explore the proposal for a columbarium wall in the County.

In a statement to the Dundalk Democrat following the meeting, Cllr Sheridan said, "I tabled this motion to start a discussion for a number of different reasons: we can see some current religious cemeteries in Mid-Louth are running out of space so I think the Council need to review this for future planning.

“We also don't have a civilly owned cemetery in Mid Louth at present, there is Dowdallshill in Dundalk and Newtown Cross in Drogheda that are Council owned. I'm somewhat disappointed there Council have said there are no plans for a Council owned cemetery in Mid-Louth at present but I will keep campaigning on that matter."

Cllr Sheridan went on to say: "Bereavement is an incredibly personal matter and we must respect personal preferences. Many people are opting for cremations now and columbarium walls offer a place for ashes to be stored safely in an appropriate place forever more.

“We also have a very different society now. In the recent census in the North, 17.4% of people said they were of no religion. I expect the census results in the South to mirror this when they're released next year. So the Council as the relevant organisation need to ensure access to all residents of the county to burial or storage of ashes.”

Cllr Sheridan added, "I also welcome a commitment from the Council to review their website on this subject as currently there is no information about interment options or cost of graves in the current Council owned cemeteries. I thank my fellow members for speaking in favour of the motion at Thursday's meeting."