Covid vaccination pop up clinic in Dundalk this weekend

A HSE walk in Covid vaccination pop up clinic will be held in the HSE Primary Care Centre, Barrack Street, Dundalk on Sunday 9th October.
The Eircode for the venue is A91YP80.
The clinic will be held from 9am - 2.30pm.
Covid vaccines will be available for those aged 12+
Please note 12 to 15year olds must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.
Those aged 65 years and over who are eligible for third booster may also attend.
