06 Oct 2022

Dundalk Municipal District October meeting

Keys being handed over at completed Coxs 2B development in Dundalk

The Dundalk Municipal District October meeting took place at the Town Hall

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

06 Oct 2022 9:30 PM

Louth County Council intends to organise an official opening of the Coxs 2B development councillors were told a t the Dundalk Municipal District October meeting.

Cllr Sean Kelly raised the matter at the October meeting, noting that the hoarding was being taken down from around the new housing development and asked what date was projected for the handover to its new tenants, and if an official opening was planned. Cllr Kelly added that an official opening could perhaps help instill a “sense of community” at the new development.

Senior Executive Officer in the Housing Section, Mr John Lawrence replied to say that keys have already begun to be handed out to the new tenants, and that an official opening would take place, but this has yet to be arranged. Mr Lawrence added that the completion of the new development was a "long time coming", with it experiencing "awful delays" and that "everything just went against us at that site". 

