Louth based McArdle Skeath announced Logistics and Supply Chain Company of the Year

The Irish Exporters Association, the voice of the Export Industry in Ireland, last Friday night announced the winners of the 2022 Export Industry Awards. Louth based McArdle Skeath was crowned overall 2022 Logistics and Supply Chain Company of the Year.

With ten high-profile companies winning awards across ten categories, this year saw one of the most competitive processes in the coveted Awards’ history. The IEA’s annual flagship event, a black-tie Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner with 460 export industry professionals, local and international dignitaries in attendance, was moderated by comedian Oliver Callan.

Established in 1968, when Michael McArdle bought his first truck, the company has built a strong reputation for providing reliable, value for money services to a growing list of clients in the fast-growing temperature-controlled transport and warehousing business.

Speaking at the Awards Ceremony, Simon McKeever, CEO of the Irish Exporters Association, said: “We are here to recognise the outstanding achievements of companies working in and supporting the export industry in Ireland. Across 10 categories, we celebrate Irish business excellence – from Innovators and Small & Emerging exporters to the Multinationals, from Life Sciences and Food & Drink Exporters to the Services and Technology Exporters and the many companies which provide vital services to the sector.

"As an island-nation at Europe’s periphery, we are globally renowned for overcoming difficult obstacles and turning challenges into opportunities. I am convinced that Irish exporters will continue to turn challenges into opportunities and continue to lead the way across the global market.

"We are delighted to announce McArdle Skeath as the winner of the prestigious 2022 Logistics and Supply Chain Company of the Year. They showed impressive innovation, passion, and growth strategy.”