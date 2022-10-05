800 expressions of interest for new housing development in Dundalk

There have been 800 expressions of interest submitted to Louth County Council for a home at the new Dúiche Roden housing development in Dundalk, with the final two phases of the development set to be completed in 2023.

Cllr Sean Kelly congratulated the Housing Section at Louth County Council for their work in relation to it at the Dundalk Municipal District October meeting, where he said 800 expressions of interest has been logged on the Council's Choice Based Letting system (CBL) and asked for confirmation on date when phase two and three of the three phase development would be complete.

Dúiche Roden is a new housing development at a former brownfield industrial site at Ice House Hill in Dundalk, where Louth County Council, along with Cluid Housing, are set to deliver 130 new homes, in a mix of apartments, terraced houses, duplexes and bungalows. The first phase of the new homes are to be delivered by the final quarter of this year.

Senior Executive Officer, John Lawrence, told the October meeting that 47 houses have been allocated so far. He said that the Council are "fairly sure" the last phase it to be complete by August 31 2023 and that he would confirm the second phase. Mr Lawrence added that the second phase was due to be complete "around early January or February" but he would have to get the latest update on it from the developer and from Cluid Housing.