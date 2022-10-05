Search

05 Oct 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 5 October 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 5 October 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 5 October 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

05 Oct 2022 10:06 AM

The death has occurred of Lorcan Kirk of Rockmount Gardens and Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home on 30 September. Lorcan beloved son of Ann and the late Paddy and loving brother of Úna, Bronagh, Niamh and the late Patrick. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, sisters, brothers-in-law Kieran, John, Clark, nieces Orlaith and Róisín, godchild David, aunts uncles, cousins, relatives, his auctioneering, rugby club and wider circle of friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning to Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private in Ard Easmuinn, at all times.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Torris of Dunleer, Louth

Tragically, in his 58th year, following an accident. Joe, beloved husband of Anne (née Heavey) and loving father of Damien, Niall, Alan and Aoife. Predeceased by his father Jim. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter, mother Nan, brothers Seamus, John and Ray, sisters Betty, Annemarie, Patricia and Carmel, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Alan’s partner Ciara, Damien’s partner Niamh, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 10am until 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery. House private on Friday morning, please.

May he rest in peace


 

 

