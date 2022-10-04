Two Louth companies win at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards 2022

Two Louth companies have been awarded Ireland’s Best Managed Companies accolade at the 14th annual awards programme, led by Deloitte in association with Bank of Ireland.

This year, Deloitte recognised 136 indigenous companies at the awards representing 25 of the 32 counties across Ireland. This is the first year where the awards programme returned as an in-person event following the pandemic and culminated with a gala awards ceremony at The Convention Centre Dublin.

Amongst the winning companies this year was Waterwipes. The companies achieved gold standard having won for the fourth consecutive year. McArdle Skeath was also recognised at the awards as a requalifying winner for the tenth consecutive year.

Brian Murphy, Lead Partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme at Deloitte said: “Year-on-year we’re impressed by the businesses that qualify and requalify for our Best Managed Companies Awards and in another uncertain year, the entries continued to raise the bar. Despite the challenges these businesses faced, the management teams of the winning companies have embraced new opportunities for innovation and growth, offering best-in-class products and services to their customers and retaining their competitive advantage in a world that is ever-changing.”

WaterWipes was one of ten companies to achieve Gold Standard. Louth’s chemical free and biodegradable baby wipes company, WaterWipes, secured Best Managed Company status for four consecutive years.

Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland and judging panel member said: “A stand out from the judging process this year was the distinct focus of the Best Managed Companies on their local communities, despite their own international growth and ambition. Businesses have a vital role to play in our society. It was clear from the entries this year that they were having a positive impact not only on their own business, but also on the communities around them. I look forward to seeing how these businesses continue to invest, grow and contribute to our wider society.”

Nikki Canavan, Senior Director, Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking said: "This has been quite a year Irish businesses, a year that began in 2022 in the grip of a global health crisis, with businesses grappling to emerge from pandemic restrictions being met almost immediately by new challenges, the global equilibrium rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rapid inflationary pressure, tightening labour markets, not to mention, the almost forgotten, but prevailing Brexit tailwinds.

"The performance of these Best Managed Companies throughout the pandemic and these more recent headwinds is a testament to the energy, resilience and skills of their respective management teams and staff who have all been resolutely tested in ways we could not have predicted over the last few years. Bank of Ireland has been delighted to be able to support them through this year, as their Bank in many cases and also through our Coaches on the BMC programme.”