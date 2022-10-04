Search

04 Oct 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 4 October 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

04 Oct 2022 10:03 AM

The death has occurred of Francis-Yella Kenneway formerly of Fatima, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday 29 September, unexpectedly, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being lovingly cared for by Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Frank, brothers Ollie, Freddie and John, sister Imelda Gray. Deeply regretted by his sons John and David, daughters Irra, Ursula and Amanda, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Tuesday afternoon 2pm tp 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerard Sherry of Riverwell Close and formerly of Lower point Rd, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home, predeceased by his parents May and Gerard Snr. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Ryan and Jamie, his wife Ann, Ryans partner Niamh and his two loving grandchildren Danny and Joey. Also his brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law and his entire circle of family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Torris of Ard Alainn, Lawlesstown, Dunleer, Co Louth

Tragically, in his 58th year, following an accident. Joe, beloved husband of Anne (née Heavey) and loving father of Damien, Niall, Alan and Aoife. Predeceased by his father Jim. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter, mother Nan, brothers Seamus, John and Ray, sisters Betty, Annemarie, Patricia and Carmel, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Alan’s partner Ciara, Damien’s partner Niamh, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace


 


 

