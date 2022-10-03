Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 3 October 2022

The death has occurred of Bridie DeLoughery (née Quinn) of 22 Mount Charles Terrace, Kilkee, Clare / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of St. Gerard's, St. Oliver Plunkett Community Unit, Dundalk. Predeceased by her husband Stephen (Stevie), son-in-law Adrian Donohoe, sister Mary, brothers Patrick and Michael and parents Bridget and Thomas. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter Caroline (Dundalk) and sons Derek and Kieran, her adored grandchildren Conor, Michael, Amy and Niall, daughters-in-law Kay and Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday from 2pm-8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Senan's Church, Kilkee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Lisdeen Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sean Matthews of Prospect, Louth Village, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Peter’s Nursing Home, Castlebellingham after been kindly cared for in St. Mary's Ardee and Solas, Priorland, Dundalk on 1 October 2022. Sean beloved son of the late Jack and Christina and dear brother of Una Woods, Catherine, Finbar, Imelda Pemberton and the late Francis, Patrick and Owen. Sean will be sadly missed by his brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Louth, arriving for Mass at 11am. All enquires to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Francis-Yella Kenneway of formerly of Fatima, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday 29 September 2022, unexpectedly, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being lovingly cared for by Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Frank, brothers Ollie, Freddie and John, sister Imelda Gray. Deeply regretted by his sons John and David, daughters Irra, Ursula and Amanda, grandchildren, great-grand-daughter, family relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Lorcan Kirk of Rockmount Gardens and Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully at home on 30h September 2022. Lorcan beloved son of Ann and the late Paddy and loving brother of Úna, Bronagh, Niamh and the late Patrick. Lorcan will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, sisters, brothers-in-law Kieran, John, Clark, nieces Orlaith and Róisín, godchild David, aunts uncles, cousins, relatives, his auctioneering, Rugby Club and wider circle of friends.

House Private in Ard Easmuinn, at all times. Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Thomas Byrne of Belfry Gardens, Dundalk, Louth / Drogheda, Louth

On 29 September 2022, peacefully surrounded by his adoring family in Beaumont Hospital. Thomas (Retired Garda Sergeant) is deeply missed by his heartbroken wife and best friend Mary, (née Connolly), dear father of Joseph, Martina, Robert and Andrew, devoted grandad of James, Mairead, Sean, Liam, Thomas, Felix, Fionn, Ailbhe, Oscar and Leya and brother of Breda, Patricia and Mary. Thomas will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, sisters, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Jane and Mylene, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home from 4pm until 7pm on Monday. House private at all times. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30am from his home, to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

May he rest in peace









