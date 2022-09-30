Search

Dundalk man fined after threatening to thump a garda

A 59 year old man who Dundalk District Court had previously been told had demanded a lift home in a patrol car before threatening to thump the head off a garda, was fined €150 last week when he appeared on foot of a bench warrant which was issued for sentencing.

The Defence barrister representing Paul Kelly with an address at Cedarwood Park, Cox's Demesne, Dundalk had urged the court cancel the warrant as his client "was outside having a coffee when the hearing proceeded", but Judge Eirinn McKiernan replied "Am I going to become responsible for solicitors running their practices?".

The judge added a different lawyer who had appeared on the last occasion had no instructions and asked "How can I be responsible for that? It's up to the solicitor who is assigned on legal aid to be here for his client" and added it was a matter for Mr. Kelly to take up with his solicitor.

The barrister said "I'm saying there was a breakdown in communications" with the counsel who appeared a week earlier. However Judge McKiernan replied

"I couldn't possibly set aside the bench warrant".

A Garda told the previous hearing a week earlier that he had been on patrol in a marked patrol car with two colleagues in Aisling Park around 5.20pm on May 2nd last.

They had stopped at the side of the road outside an address and he told how the defendant had approached the passenger side window.

The garda said Mr. Kelly was clearly intoxicated and was holding onto the vehicle for support.

He claimed the accused "demanded that we drive him home" and added they "Informed him we were not a taxi service."

The garda said the defendant called them "f***ing idiots'' and looked at the guard in the back and "asked us who was the slut in the back".

The court heard he was arrested after failing to comply with a direction to leave the area and he allegedly replied "I'll thump the head off you".

The garda claimed the 59 year old had become highly aggressive and had to be restrained on the ground.

The warrant had been issued for sentencing after the court heard he had eight previous convictions including one from the Special Criminal Court in 2008 for membership of an illegal organisation.Last Wednesday the Defence barrister stressed that the previous convictions were 'of some vintage' and asked the court to deal with the matter leniently as his client is unemployed and in receipt of disability allowance.

Judge McKiernan imposed the fine for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and marked charges of failing to comply with the direction of a garda and being intoxicated in a public place taken into consideration.

