Mid Louth: Reopening of Ardee abattoir continues long tradition

Last week saw the official reopening of a local abattoir run by Ardee butcher Martin Commins.
Having closed the abattoir in 2008 after forty two years Martin decided to open it again in 2021 after noting an uptake in people home cooking during Covid and a resulting uptake in trade at his butcher shop in Ardee.
Now the only abattoir left in Louth he says the move allows him to ensure his meat is of top quality and butchered to his standards and has also reduced costs for the business.
Situated on the family farm Martin is proud of the “farm to fork” ethos with many local farmers serving as his suppliers and Martin in turn carrying out small kills for some other local butchers.
Joining locals and family at the official opening to cut the ribbon last Monday was local politician and E.U. Commissioner Mairead McGuinness alongside Ardee councillors Paula Butterly and Dolores Minogue.
