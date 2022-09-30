Search

30 Sept 2022

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Reporter:

reporter

30 Sept 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

GOLF
DUNHILL LINKS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

RUGBY
ULSTER V LEINSTER
RTE2, PREMIER SPORT, 7.35PM

RUGBY
BULLS V CONNACHT
TG4, 5.30PM

SNOOKER
BRITISH OPEN
ITV4, 12.45PM, 6.45PM

The Commentary Box: Martin Lawlor reunites with old boss Jim Mclaughlin

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

SOCCER
ARSENAL V SPURS
BT SPORT1, 12.30PM

GOLF
DUNHILL LINKS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

HORSE RACING
ASCOT, NEWMARKET
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM

RUGBY
MUNSTER V ZEBRE
RTE2, 5.05PM

SOCCER
WEST HAM V WOLVES
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

Gallagher's penalty heroics sees Cooley Kickhams advance to Intermediate Final

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

ATHLETICS
LONDON MARATHON
BBC2, 8.30AM

GOLF
DUNHILL LINKS
SKY SPORTS, 11.30AM

HORSE RACING
PRIX DE 'L'ARC
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 12.30PM

SOCCER
MAN CITY V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
LEEDS UTD V ASTON VILLA
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Coláiste Chú Chulainn student awards

Chisomaga Anyanwu senior Cu Chulainn Award winner, Principal Thomas Sharkey, Imelda Munster TD, Pawel Skalinski Junior Cu Chulainn award winner, Senator John McGahon, Peter Fitzpatrick TD.

Local News

Coláiste Chú Chulainn student awards

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media