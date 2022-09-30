Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
GOLF
DUNHILL LINKS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
RUGBY
ULSTER V LEINSTER
RTE2, PREMIER SPORT, 7.35PM
RUGBY
BULLS V CONNACHT
TG4, 5.30PM
SNOOKER
BRITISH OPEN
ITV4, 12.45PM, 6.45PM
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
SOCCER
ARSENAL V SPURS
BT SPORT1, 12.30PM
GOLF
DUNHILL LINKS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
HORSE RACING
ASCOT, NEWMARKET
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM
RUGBY
MUNSTER V ZEBRE
RTE2, 5.05PM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V WOLVES
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
ATHLETICS
LONDON MARATHON
BBC2, 8.30AM
GOLF
DUNHILL LINKS
SKY SPORTS, 11.30AM
HORSE RACING
PRIX DE 'L'ARC
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 12.30PM
SOCCER
MAN CITY V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
LEEDS UTD V ASTON VILLA
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
