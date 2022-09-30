Search

30 Sept 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 30 October 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

30 Sept 2022 10:02 AM

The death has occurred of Carmel Berrill (née Mulligan) of 9 Church View, Dromiskin, Louth

Peacefully, at home, after a short illness, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Kevin, parents Barney and Maggie, brother Gerard and grandsons Shane and Stephen. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters Michelle, Karen, Gillian, Donna and Emma, sons-in-law Fred, Noel, Martin and Barry, grandchildren Nadine, Ciara, Daryl, Naomi, Ciaran, Megan, Karli, Craig, Abby, Conor, Caylan, Molly, Jade and Alex, great-grandchildren Alex, Cassie, Layla, Eabha-Mae, Lexi, Fionn, Lara and Alannah-Mae, brothers Gus, Michael, Colm, Damien and Brendan, sisters Myra, Angela and Tina, lifelong friend and sister-in-law Eileen Mulligan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm-9pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am, proceeding on foot to St. Peter’s Church, Dromiskin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. After Mass, the cortege will proceed on foot to Dromiskin Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care, donations box and envelopes at the family home and Church. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael Finegan of Baltrasna, Ardee, Louth

On September 28 2022, peacefully in his home with his family. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, his brother John and sister Betty. He will be sadly missed by his loving and devoted family, wife Olivia, sons and daughters Jean, Aelish, John, Michael and Stephanie, his adored 17 grandchildren and four great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his niece, extended family, neighbours and good friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday 30 October from 2pm. House private on Saturday morning please. Removal on Saturday morning from his home at 9:30am. Michael's funeral cortége will walk in from the Ardee Parish Centre to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Old St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardee.

May he rest in peace

 

Local News

