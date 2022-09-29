Spat at security guard and robbed customer, Dundalk court told

A 22 year old homeless man who spat on the face of a female security guard in a Tesco store, went on to follow and rob a customer who had commented after witnessing the incident, Dundalk District Court heard last week.

Jason Smith with an address at St. Joseph's Homeless Aid, North Strand, Drogheda was also prosecuted for assault arising out of the initial incident at the store on West Street, Drogheda on July 23rd last and with arson arising out of a number of wheelie bin fires at various locations in Dundalk on May 25th last year.

Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern outlined last Wednesday how the defendant had spat in the face of the security guard and a man who had commented, was followed by the defendant and a female as he left the store.

He ran across St. Mary's Bridge but Jason Smith pulled his hood over his head and hit him several times. The victim ended up on the ground and his satchel was stolen.

The court heard the defendant had previous convictions for assault causing harm in Limerick and had been given a six month suspended sentence in Dundalk District Court five months before the robbery, for assault with intent to cause harm.

The Defence solicitor said her client has mental health difficulties and had recently been admitted to the Drogheda Department of Psychiatry at Crosslanes but didn't stay.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan who noted Mr. Smith was on a suspended sentence when a number of the offences were committed, imposed a six month sentence for the robbery charge and marked the other offences taken into consideration.