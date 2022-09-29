Boots in Dundalk commences Winter Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Service

Boots has announced that the Winter Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Service has commenced for the 22’/23’ season. New this year is the option to book an appointment to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccination together at the same appointment. In Louth, this service is available in stores in Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk and St. Laurence S.C. Drogheda.

This year, Boots pharmacies nationwide will offer the following services:

Winter Flu Vaccination Service for adults aged 18 and above

Winter Flu Nasal Vaccination Service for children aged 2 – 17 years

COVID-19 Vaccination Service for children and adults aged 12 years and above

Winter Flu Plus COVID-19 Vaccination Service for adults aged 18 years and above

To avail of the vaccinations, customers will need to be eligible for each vaccine with no clinical contradictions. The flu vaccination service is free of charge for persons for whom vaccination is recommended by the HSE such as those over the age of 65 or anyone over the age of 18 within at-risk groups (for more information on groups at risk, visit here), otherwise there is a charge of €30.

There will be no charge for COVID-19 vaccinations. Patients are welcome to attend for their first dose of COVID vaccination or any subsequent doses indicated including boosters in line with HSE eligibility criteria. Detail on eligibility criteria can be found at COVID-19 vaccines - HSE.ie

Consistent safety measures and processes at Boots ensure that the experience for customers and colleagues is as safe as possible. To book an appointment, go to boots.ie./winter-flu- vaccination-service, read some key information to ensure the service is suitable for you, complete the pre-consultation form for the service that you or your child wish to avail of and book an appointment for a time that suits you.

Commenting at the launch of the service, Caoimhe McAuley, Director of Pharmacy and Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots said, “This year, we are delighted to be able to offer our customers vaccinations against both flu and COVID-19. We know that these viruses are easily transmitted through the winter season and that being vaccinated is the best way of reducing your chances of being infected with or suffering from complications that can arise from either. We also know that vaccinations should reduce the spread within the community. Our online booking system makes it convenient for customers and will minimise waiting times where possible”.