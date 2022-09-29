Marita Collier is Louth’s Leading Light for National Women’s Enterprise Day

Marita Collier is many things. She’s a farmer, an entrepreneur and a business leader. She’s also a good friend, wife and mother. And now she’s adding a new accolade to these titles. Marita is Louth’s Leading Light for National Women’s Enterprise Day.

Taking place on Thursday 13th October at CityNorth Hotel, National Women’s Enterprise Day is open to women in business or thinking of starting a business. Hosted by the Local Enterprise Offices in Louth and Meath, this event is a brilliant opportunity to network and learn.

Founder of Drummond House Garlic, Marita has so much experience under her belt and she’s looking forward to sharing it.

“I’ve had access to so much support throughout my business life. But you can never measure the value of being around other entrepreneurs and listening to their story. We learn so much from each other. Over the years, I’ve learned from the successes and mistakes of others. I’ve become braver and more ambitious. It’s helped me to grow Drummond House Garlic into the successful enterprise it is today. And I can’t wait to share my story.”

Founder & CEO at Dundalk based company Soothing Solutions Ltd has also been announced as leading light for Meath.

Marita continues “Sinead Crowther of Soothing Solutions is Meath‘s Leading Light this year. She and I will join MC Miriam Simon for a really dynamic session. We’ll explore the challenges and opportunities in entrepreneurship and some of the lessons we’ve learned along the way. We will examine the importance of business strategy on driving your business forward.”

Marita adds “We will also be joined by mentor and coach Lavina McGahon who’ll share her insights, advice and experience on starting, scaling and exiting a business.”

She concludes “It’s going to be an action packed day, full of ideas, inspiration, information and support. I am so proud to be Louth’s Leading Light for 2022 and hope that you’ll come along to be part of National Women’s Enterprise Day.”

Hosted by Local Enterprise Office Louth and Meath, National Women’s Enterprise Day takes place on Thursday, 13th October from 09.00-14.00hrs at CityNorth Hotel.

Tickets are €20 each including lunch, and a goodie bag. Book now on www.local enterprise.ie/louth, but don’t delay, places will book out quickly.